Prefer us on Google Learn More

Yes, it was a tsunami.

In a stinging midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump, Democrats were poised to win control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. After a decade of defining American politics, Trump now begins a new political chapter, his trademark coalition showing signs of fraying while his opponents gain a foothold to confront him during his final two years in office.

Republicans faced losses even in red states and districts that Trump had carried by double digits just two years ago. That's the definition of a political tsunami, when the opposition's wave is overwhelming enough to swamp even distant shores.

Why?

Three of four voters said in a survey sponsored by NBC and other news organizations that they were dissatisfied or angry with the way things are going in the United States — including almost every Democrat and nearly half of Republicans. Seven of 10 voters complained that Congress hadn't done enough to check the powers of the presidency.

Now that is likely to change.

For the past two years, the weapons of Trump's Democratic opposition have been largely limited to lawsuits and rhetorical shadowboxing. After the results of Nov. 3, they will be able to wield legislative powers to investigate his administration and challenge policies on everything from safety-net spending and global tariffs to waging war with Iran.

"I have the ultimate power – it's called 'veto,'" Trump told CBS News as votes were being counted. He predicted Democrats eventually would be forced to cooperate with him. "Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal.'"