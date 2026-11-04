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WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson told staff on Wednesday morning that he would not run for minority leader after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections, two sources familiar with the announcement said.

Johnson handily won reelection to his Louisiana congressional district. But members of his party lost across the country on an election night that will put Democrats in the majority in the House and Senate in the next legislative session.

Among the likely contenders to try to replace Johnson as House leader are fellow Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the current majority leader, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the current House Judiciary Committee chairman.

He was not expected to resign from Congress.