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President Donald Trump blamed his party's losses in the midterm elections on high gas prices, but insisted in multiple interviews that the Iran war — which analysts have said is one of the main causes of the price spike at the pump — is necessary to continue.

"I don't think it's the war, I think it's the gasoline prices," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday.

"I have the best economy in my first term. This blows it away," Trump continued. "But because of the gasoline prices, people don't see it as much as they would have without it. The cause of the gasoline is Iran."

"I think historically I'll have been judged to have done the right thing," Trump said of the war. "But that gave us an evening that wasn't pleasant."

Trump's comments came as his party took a historic drubbing in the midterms that saw Democrats win control of the House and Senate.

Voters consistently said in polls leading up to the election that gas prices were top of mind as they cast their ballots. Trump went into Election Day with higher gas prices than any of his recent predecessors. He promised in multiple campaign rallies leading up to the election that the prices would drop soon, even as AAA's average national gas price has been above $4 per gallon since April.

The USA TODAY automotive reporting team looked at what can be done to lower gas prices now that voters have weighed in.

What can Trump or Democrats do to lower prices now?