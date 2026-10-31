Their caps were printed in bold white or gold lettering, a nod to Trump's recognizable MAGA garb. White students poured out and poured up Busch Light brews in the video.

Gavin Bombara is an FSU Theta Chi frat brother raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, who introduced Donalds at the event. The college senior, a member of the fraternity's executive board, said he was apprehensive about hosting Donalds at first — the students didn't want a formal political environment — but his mind changed after meeting Pearson.

Bombara, 22, grew up in a Republican family but said moving South to attend Florida State was like a culture shock "in a good way." Most of Bombara's frat brothers also lean right, he said.

Fraternities and sororities have long been stereotyped as more conservative than other college students. A 2012 study at the University of Iowa found that fraternity and sorority members often enter college with more right-leaning political viewpoints than their peers.

Bombara said he hopes to raise a traditional American family. He also wants to send his future children to a public or private school where kids learn factual information without a political agenda, a common talking point among the conservative right in America.

"I wish it could just be simpler almost. I know that's probably narrow-minded or shallow, but that's kind of how I feel," Bombara said.

He added that "the media and the way kids are being taught nowadays and just the influx of technology and all the pressure and all the ideas it puts into younger kids' minds is just pretty scary to me." Bombara said more of his friends plan to vote for Donalds after attending the event.