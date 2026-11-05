U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, the group's chair, said the event is meant to spark a debate about the party's future before the 2028 race takes shape, and lay out a positive agenda for what the party is for, rather than just being anti-Trump.

Scott Ferson, a Democratic strategist, said the party's presidential primary could attract a huge number of candidates. "There are at least 30 Democrats who are saying to people close to them, 'Do you think I should run?'" Ferson said.

Republican in Trump’s shadow

By contrast, Republican 2028 hopefuls have been more guarded, mostly staying in Trump's shadow and deferential to him.

That could now change after Tuesday night's rout in which voters expressed deep dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the economy and foreign policy and demanded more action against government corruption.

Vance is in a particularly difficult position, said Matt Dole, a Republican strategist. Vance has less freedom than other potential 2028 Republican contenders to put daylight between himself and Trump because he is vice president, a role that traditionally involves defending the president and his policies.

"Vance just doesn't have the wiggle room that somebody else in the cabinet has, who can resign," Dole said.

Still, Vance acknowledged on Wednesday that the war in Iran, which Trump launched in February and which is deeply unpopular among Americans, had cost Republicans the election. That, however, did not represent a clear break with Trump, who made a similar acknowledgment on Tuesday night.