Around the nation and world

South Carolina

House passes bill that bans most abortions

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, following the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bill faces a final procedural vote in the House on Thursday that is unlikely to change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign the measure as soon as possible.

The Senate approved the measure on Jan. 28, after years of failed attempts. Republicans gained three seats in the 2020 elections, and the newly energized 30-16 Republican majority made the proposal Senate Bill No. 1.

California

Lawmakers propose ban on fracking by ’27

SACRAMENTO — New legislation would ban all fracking in California by 2027, taking aim at the powerful oil and gas industry in a state already planning to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.