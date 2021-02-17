Around the nation and world

South Carolina
House passes bill that bans most abortions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, following the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The bill faces a final procedural vote in the House on Thursday that is unlikely to change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign the measure as soon as possible.
The Senate approved the measure on Jan. 28, after years of failed attempts. Republicans gained three seats in the 2020 elections, and the newly energized 30-16 Republican majority made the proposal Senate Bill No. 1.
California
Lawmakers propose ban on fracking by ’27
SACRAMENTO — New legislation would ban all fracking in California by 2027, taking aim at the powerful oil and gas industry in a state already planning to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
Progressive California has long been a leader in combating climate change, requiring solar panels on new homes and passing a law to make the nation’s most populated state rely entirely on renewable energy by 2045.
But environmental groups say California officials — particularly governors — have long had a blind spot for the oil and gas industry, which has wielded its immense political power many times .
District of Columbia
US charges 3 people from North Korea
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global hacks, including an attack targeting an American movie studio, and in the attempted theft and extortion of more than $1.3 billion from banks and companies, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants.
Prosecutors identified all three as members of a North Korean military intelligence agency, accusing them of carrying out hacks at the behest of the government with a goal of using stolen funds for the benefit of the regime.
Britain
Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital
LONDON — Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It called the admission “a precautionary measure.” His illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.
Dubai princess being held against her will
LONDON — Supporters of an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years are urging Joe Biden to put pressure on her father to release the woman, saying the U.S. president is one of the few world leaders with the stature to win her freedom.
The case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum made international headlines Tuesday after the BBC released excerpts from video diaries she said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside the Dubai villa where she was being held.
Sheikha Latifa was detained by commandos off the coast of India in 2018 after she tried to flee Dubai in a yacht.
Wire reports