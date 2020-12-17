Around the nation/world

Nigeria
300-plus kidnapped schoolboys are freed
MAIDUGURI (AP) — More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, the Katsina State governor said Thursday.
Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the announcement on Nigerian state TV, NTA, from his office in Katsina State.
“At the moment 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security operatives. I think we can say at least we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” he said. Arrangements are being made to transport them to Katsina, he said.
More than 800 students were at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, when it was attacked last week by armed men. Hundreds escaped, and it was believed there were more than 330 remaining in captivity.
Florida
Trump's move challenged by neighbor
FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — President Trump's expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the Florida property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him.
Attorney Reginald Stambaugh sent a letter this week to the Town of Palm Beach saying he represents a neighbor who doesn't want the president to take up residence at the 17-acre property because it would decrease the area's property values.
He also asserts that a microwave security barrier operated by the Secret Service is harming his client, who he says is exhibiting symptoms of microwave exposure. He did not give the client's name.
The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Stambaugh says that violates the 1993 agreement between Trump and the town that allowed him to turn Mar-a-Lago from a private home into a club that has 10 guest rooms for rent.
DADE CITY (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation's largest egg producers.
The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns each containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.
The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.
The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa. The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country's production.
Louisiana
Man jailed for life over pot sale is freed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless has been freed from prison.
WWL-TV reported that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence.
“I was so happy to get out,” Winslow told WWL-TV after his release. “A life sentence for two bags of weed? I never thought something like that could happen.”
Winslow was sentenced under the state's repeat offender law. His case has garnered attention as the Louisiana wrestles with criminal justice issues and overincarceration.
