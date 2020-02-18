Around the nation

District of Columbia
US sanctions Russian oil trading firm
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced sanctions Tuesday on a Russian state-controlled brokerage that has helped the Venezuelan government skirt an American oil embargo and enabled President Nicolas Maduro to keep his grip on power in the South American country.
Administration officials said Rosneft Trading S.A. and its president, Didier Casimiro, would be added to a financial blacklist in a move that is expected to largely freeze him and the company out of the global financial system.
The action is an unusually aggressive move against a company linked to the Russian state and a substantial escalation of a U.S.-led campaign that has failed to oust Maduro from power.
Iowa
Police: Man forced woman to watch ‘Roots’CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa man is accused of forcing a woman to watch the nine-hour miniseries “Roots,” threatening her and telling her the episodic drama would make her better understand her racism.
Robert Noye, 52, is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
The Gazette reported that the woman told police that Noye made her sit with him to watch the miniseries. It was based on author Alex Haley’s family history, from the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa to the liberation of Kinte’s descendants.
When she tried to move, the woman said, Noye told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate.
South Carolina
Sheriff faces 13 more criminal charges
COLUMBIA — A suspended South Carolina sheriff already indicted on domestic violence charges faces 13 additional criminal charges including giving alcohol to someone under 21 and using his power to continue a sexual relationship with an employee, authorities said.
The new indictments against Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland were unsealed Tuesday.
Authorities accuse Strickland of a broad range of misconduct and corruption, ranging from using deputies to do personal work and campaign for him while on duty, and using his power to hire, fire and determine salaries to coerce an employee to keep having a sexual relationship, according to the indictments.
Wire reports