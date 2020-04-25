Around the nation

Maryland
Ballots quarantined in congressional election
ANNAPOLIS — Ballots cast in person in Maryland’s special congressional election between Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik will be quarantined for about 24 hours after polls close Tuesday before being counted — to give any potential germs a chance to die to help protect election workers.
It’s one of the safety measures that’s being taken in an unprecedented Maryland election on Tuesday that will only have three places for in-person voting out of concern for the coronavirus.
Election officials are strongly urging eligible voters to mail in their ballots in a single race to decide who will serve the rest of the term of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October.
In hopes of avoiding the lines seen in this month’s Wisconsin primary, roughly 484,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in the district. More than 77,000 already have been turned in. More than half of the vote could be released on the state elections board website shortly after the polls close Tuesday.
Court: City must pay for gun-planting scheme
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that the city of Baltimore must pay for two settlements resolving claims that police officers from a rogue unit planted guns during arrests.
The Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision Friday rejected the city’s argument that officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force acted so far outside the scope of their employment that the city can’t be liable for their actions.
The ruling said it’s reasonable to conclude that the police department should have known about the officers’ misconduct.
The Baltimore Sun reported the city reached separate $32,000 settlements with two men, Ivan Potts and William James, who accused officers of planting guns on them. Although the city did not dispute the facts of either case, it argued that the city should not have to pay the settlement amount.
Florida
Deputies: Bomb threat made to get a day off
WELLINGTON — A Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get a day off work, authorities said.
Richard Hamilton, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat, the Palm Beach Post reported.
More than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after the threatening 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamilton had been working with a construction crew at the facility and later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.
New York
Police: Bandit skates away after stickup
HICKSVILLE — A robber wearing in-line skates and a surgical mask skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island, police said.
Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.
The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin’ Donuts clerk wasn’t hurt.
