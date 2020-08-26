Around the nation

District of Columbia
Complaint alleges ethical violations
WASHINGTON — The twin brother of a key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump has filed a federal complaint alleging retaliation by the White House and possible ethical violations and sexist behavior by top officials, including Robert O’Brien, now national security adviser.
In the August complaint, Lt. Col Yevgeny Vindman alleges he faced retaliation from Trump and White House officials after raising concerns about the president’s pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate Democrat Joe Biden’s family — the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
Vindman also said he reported “multiple allegations” that O’Brien and another official misused government resources, excluded women from meetings and made sexist and demeaning remarks. The White House is strongly denying those claims, calling them “ridiculous and false.”
US moves against Chinese officials
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday it is imposing sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for Beijing’s military build-up in the South China Sea. The move is the latest salvo in the U.S. pressure campaign against China that has picked up steam ahead of November’s presidential election over a variety of contentious issues.
The State Department announced it had hit an unspecified number of Chinese officials and business executives responsible for the militarization of disputed South China Sea areas with travel bans.
Immediate family members of those targeted may also be barred from travel to the United States, the department said.
California
Fire evacuations lifted for many residents
SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of people in California returned home Wednesday as cooler weather and an influx of aid helped firefighters gain ground and lift evacuation orders prompted by some of the largest wildfires in state history.
Highlighting the unusually early fire season in the state accustomed to blazes, Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 2,000 square miles have already burned this year.
In the heart of wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes last week. Officials were also working to open up evacuated areas to the south, where more fires burned.
Firefighters and utility workers were clearing areas for returning residents after crews increased containment of the massive cluster of fires north of San Francisco to about a third.
New York
NYC’s museums poised to reopen
NEW YORK — When the iconic T. Rex at the American Museum of Natural History again welcomes visitors, it will gaze down at humans acting a bit differently.
They will still gape up at its massive skeleton, but there will be fewer of them. They will stand farther apart and wear masks.
The museum is like many cultural institutions in the city gingerly reopening their doors, weighing the safety of visitors and staff with the need to educate, inspire and support New York’s recovery.
The Museum of Modern Art opens Thursday, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens its Upper East Side home on Saturday.
The American Museum of Natural History plans to reopen to the public Sept. 9.

