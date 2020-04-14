Around the nation

District of Columbia
Return of Congress delayed until May 4
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday joined the House in delaying its next meeting in Washington, citing the need to protect members from the coronavirus pandemic.
The delay also gives lawmakers time more time to consider ways to deliberate while social distancing, amid ongoing talks about how to prop up the hard-hit economy. Congress is stalled over the follow-up to the largest rescue bill in U.S. history. Progress is complicated by the ongoing need to stay apart, the advanced ages of many lawmakers and by President Trump’s insistence that social distancing be eased sometime soon.
The House and Senate had originally planned to reconvene next week, but lawmakers have for days predicted that won’t happen. On Monday, House leaders announced they would not meet before May 4. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday did likewise, saying the move was based on advice from experts.
Washington
Greyhound sued over immigration searches
SPOKANE — The state of Washington sued Greyhound Lines Inc. for letting U.S. immigration agents board buses in Spokane, Washington, in search of people who are in the U.S. illegally.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. It seeks to stop the company from allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct immigration sweeps.
ACLU chapters in 10 states — California, Washington, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Michigan, Florida, Maine, Texas and Arizona — wrote to Greyhound in 2018 to express their concern with passengers being pulled off buses and arrested. In several cases, they said, it appeared passengers had been singled out and questioned based on having dark skin or foreign accents. The lawsuit in Washington state contends Greyhound’s practices violate the state Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
Alabama
State given ownership of last US slave ship
BIRMINGHAM — The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago has a new owner: The state of Alabama. A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in a one-page order released Monday.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and publicly identified last year. The Clotilda, a two-masted Gulf schooner, sailed to West Africa on an illegal trip financed by a wealthy white businessman as a nation divided over slavery was building toward Civil War. It delivered about 110 kidnapped Africans to Mobile before it was burned in a bayou in 1860 to hide evidence of the crime.
Florida
Judge: Lawyers online must be fully clothed
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom: Get out of bed and put on some clothes!
Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets reported.
