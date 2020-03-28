Around the nation

Utah
Three more national parks close
SALT LAKE CITY — Three more of America’s most popular national parks have closed their gates as pressure mounts on superintendents to prevent crowded trails that could lead to more spread of the coronavirus even as the Trump administration sticks to its decision to waive entrance fees at the parks.
Arches and Canyonlands parks in Utah and Glacier in Montana announced their decisions to close Friday night just days after several other well-known parks such as Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains did the same.
In a tweet announcing the closures, Arches and Canyonlands said the decision to close was made in response to local health officials.
Oregon
Feds fast track foreign farm workers’ return
SALEM — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier this week as more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border.
The U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview, The Capital Press reported.
After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico because of the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H-2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver.
It then broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.
California
Lawmakers plead: Stay away from beaches
With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll surpassing 100, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of infection.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that the number of people hospitalized across the state spiked to more than 1,000, and that overnight the number of people admitted to intensive care units doubled from 200 to more than 400.
He said the numbers are relatively modest in comparison to the 52,000 confirmed cases in New York, the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak, but the trend could lead to overstretched hospitals in California.
Florida
SeaWorld furloughs 90% of workers
SeaWorld Entertainment is furloughing 90% of its workers because the novel coronavirus had forced the company to close its 12 theme parks.
The employees will be paid through the beginning of next week. After next week, the workers will be off without pay for an uncertain time, the Orlando-based company said Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
SeaWorld’s annual report says that as of December 31, 2018, it employed about 4,700 full-time employees and approximately 12,000 part-time employees.
Maine
Whales facing more fatal ship collisions
PORTLAND — Climate change is imperiling the world’s largest animals by increasing the likelihood of fatal collisions between whales and big ships that ply the same waters.
Warming ocean temperatures are causing some species of whales in pursuit of food to stray more frequently into shipping lanes, scientists say.
The phenomenon already has increased ship strikes involving rare North Atlantic right whales on the East Coast and giant blue whales on the West Coast, researchers say. The number of strikes off California increased threefold in 2018 — to at least 10 — compared to previous years.
When whales are killed in a ship collision, they often sink and don’t always wash ashore. So scientists and conservationists say fatal ship strikes are dramatically under-reported.
New York
Shop sells hundreds of Dr. Fauci doughnuts
ROCHESTER — An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats.
Donuts Delite in Rochester began selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.
The exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the store put them on display Monday, according to Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café.
The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he has been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.
