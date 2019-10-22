California
Student shoots teen, slips quietly into class
SAN FRANCISCO — A 17-year-old boy gunned down another student outside their school Tuesday, ditched his gun and slipped into a class without arousing suspicion, evading capture for almost two hours as he joined thousands of students locked down inside classrooms because of the shooting, police said.
The teen was arrested in a gym class by officers who used surveillance video to track him after he shot and wounded a 16-year-old boy, then handed his gun in a backpack to someone in a car.
The two teens got into an argument before the gunman shot the victim twice. He fell but was able to get back up and run to a car that took him to a hospital, Cregan said. The victim was in stable condition.
Police don’t know if the person who took the backpack and drove away knew a gun was inside. They’re investigating whether the shooting was gang related.
Georgia
Ex-President Carter hospitalized after fall
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis and going to a hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday night and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.
Louisiana
5th church vandalized; police say hate crimes
CROWLEY — A string of church vandalisms in a predominantly African American Louisiana community has prompted local police to seek federal authorities’ help with investigating the possible hate crimes.
Five churches in Crowley have each had a glass door or window broken by a heavy object at night in the past four months, news outlets reported.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said he considers the actions to be hate crimes because churches are being targeted, and all are in a predominantly African American community.
Massachusetts
More charges tacked onto Loughlin, others
BOSTON — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and nine other parents faced new federal charges Tuesday in a scandal involving dozens of wealthy parents accused of bribing their children’s way into elite universities or cheating on college entrance exams.
A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding. In this case, they’re accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California.
The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
District of Columbia
FDA approves tobacco pouches as less riskyWASHINGTON — For the first time, U.S. health regulators have judged a type of smokeless tobacco to be less harmful than cigarettes, a decision that could open the door to other less risky options for smokers.
The milestone announcement Tuesday made Swedish Match tobacco pouches the first so-called reduced-risk tobacco product ever sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA regulators stressed that their decision does not mean the pouches are safe, just less harmful, and that all tobacco products pose risks.
