District of Columbia
Trump picks Canada ambassador for UN post
WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Friday he has selected Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump said in a pair of tweets that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”
New York
Prosecutors preparing case against Manafort
NEW YORK — Prosecutors in New York City are building a potential criminal case against President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, as he awaits sentencing on federal conspiracy and fraud convictions, according to reports published Friday.
If the Manhattan district attorney’s office brings state-level charges, Manafort could face prosecution even if Trump pardons him for his federal convictions, as some have suggested the president might do. The district attorney’s case would be significant because Trump’s pardon power doesn’t extend to state-level charges.
Florida
Police: Stolen rare coins go to change machines
NORTH PALM BEACH — Authorities say a Florida man stole collectible coins worth tens of thousands of dollars, then ran them through grocery store change machines that returned just a fraction of their value.
The Palm Beach Post reported 20-year-old Shane Anthony Mele of Riviera Beach told investigators he stole the commemorative presidential dollar coins and other items from a North Palm Beach office in December.
The coins were worth $33,000. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Mele sold some coins for a few thousand dollars, and he ran many through change machines that only produced their face value.
California
Parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse
RIVERSIDE — A California couple pleaded guilty Friday to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children to beds and starving them to the point they stopped growing.
David and Louise Turpin will spend at least 25 years in prison after entering the pleas in Riverside County Superior Court to 14 counts that included cruelty toward all but their toddler daughter, and imprisoning the children in a house that appeared neatly kept outside, but festered with filth and reeked of human waste.
The couple was arrested in January 2018 after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the home and called 911 in the city of Perris.
Tennessee
Transgender singer Jackie Shane dead at 78
NASHVILLE — Jackie Shane, a black transgender soul singer who became a pioneering musician in Toronto where she packed nightclubs in the 1960s, has died. She was 78.
Record label Numero Group, which produced a Grammy-nominated album about Shane that brought her back out into the spotlight, confirmed Friday that she died in Nashville, Tennessee. The exact date and cause of death were not provided.
She became a musical mystery after disappearing suddenly in 1971, but her legacy lived on among music historians and vinyl collectors. Shane lived in anonymity for decades after retiring and was a recluse who didn’t leave her house.
Wire reports