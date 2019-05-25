New Jersey
10 injured as gunmen open fire outside bar
TRENTON — At least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey’s capital city, wounding 10 people, two critically, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown, authorities said.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday, and the shooters fired more than 30 shots before fleeing.
Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the male victims were listed in critical but stable condition while the others were in stable condition.
Mayor Reed Gusciora said police were investigating whether gang rivalries could have been behind the shooting.
Oklahoma
Two bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered Friday in a submerged vehicle near the Mississippi River in Missouri, bringing the death toll to nine from storms that ravaged the central U.S. last week.
The bodies of John Reinhardt, 20, and Caitlin Frangel, 19, both of Hazelwood, Missouri, were found around 4 a.m. on a flooded rural road that runs along the river at Portage Des Sioux, about 40 miles north of St. Louis.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson said an autopsy determined they drowned.
California
SF police union calls for its chief to resign
SAN FRANCISCO — The union representing San Francisco police officers demanded Saturday that its chief resign, accusing him of blaming officers for raids that he ordered to determine who leaked a police report to a freelance journalist.
Chief William Scott acknowledged Friday that the searches were probably illegal and apologized for the way his department handled the investigation, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “I’m sorry that this happened.”
Bryan Carmody was handcuffed for hours May 10 while police, armed with a sledgehammer, searched his home and office to uncover the source of a leaked report on the unexpected death of the city’s former public defender. They removed dozens of Carmody’s cameras, cellphones, computers and other equipment.
Media organizations across the country criticized the raids as a violation of California’s shield law, which specifically protects journalists from search warrants.
Minnesota
Klobuchar has plan to help US farmers
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has come out with a plan to help farmers that includes raising the debt limit on farm bankruptcies and increasing access to government loan programs.
The Minnesota senator is promoting the proposals during a weekend visit to Iowa.
Low commodity prices, flooding and President Trump’s trade dispute with China have hit family farms hard. Bankruptcy filings for farm operations in the upper Midwest have doubled since June 2014, when commodity prices began to drop.
For bankruptcy filings, Klobuchar wants to raise the liability cap from $4.2 million to $10 million, allowing more farmers to seek relief. She’d also increase the Agriculture Department’s direct operating loan limit from $400,000 to $600,000 and the farm ownership loan limit from $600,000 to $650,000.
Wire reports