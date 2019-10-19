California
Wildfire victims face
deadline for damages
SAN FRANCISCO — As many as 100,000 Californians are eligible to receive payments for the damages they suffered from a series of devastating wildfires over the last several years. But tens of thousands of them have not sought compensation.
They face a Monday deadline to file claims against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility blamed for many of the fires and required to cover a wide range of wildfire-related losses as part of its bankruptcy plan.
Concerned that as many as 70,000 victims may miss out on payments, attorneys filed court papers Friday to alert the bankruptcy judge that wildfire survivors — many still traumatized and struggling to get back on their feet — aren’t aware of their rights to file a claim.
“People really are overwhelmed and don’t understand what they need to do,” said Cecily Dumas, an attorney for the Official Committee of Tort Claimants, a group appointed by the court to represent all wildfire victims in the bankruptcy.
District of Columbia
Clinton email probe: 38 people ‘culpable’
WASHINGTON — The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.
The investigation, launched more than three years ago, determined that those 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information that ended up in Clinton’s personal email, according to a letter sent to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this week and released Friday.
The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified.
Texas
Unlikely allies fighting
430-mile gas pipeline
FREDERICKSBURG — One of the longest proposed new natural gas pipelines in the U.S. is set to run through Heath Frantzen’s property in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 600 white-tailed and trophy axis deer graze on a hunting ranch his family has owned for three generations.
Fearing financial ruin and conservation risks, Frantzen and dozens of other landowners in central Texas have banded together with environmental groups and conservative-leaning city governments in opposing the route of pipeline giant Kinder Morgan’s 430-mile, $2 billion natural gas expressway.
Louisiana
Damaged cranes cause delay to demolition
NEW ORLEANS — A plan to use explosives to topple two giant cranes leaning precariously over the crumbled remains of a partially collapsed hotel must be delayed by a day, city officials said Saturday, saying that the cranes were more damaged than previously thought.
Officials said at a press conference that the demolition, scheduled for Saturday, will take place Sunday. Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the delay was caused by the damage to the cranes.
Wire reports