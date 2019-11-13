Missouri
Meteor that lit up sky weighed about 220 pounds
ST. LOUIS — NASA says a meteor seen streaking through the sky behind the Gateway Arch in St. Louis was a basketball-size hunk of rock that broke off from an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that experts used hundreds of eyewitness accounts from as far away as South Dakota and Minnesota along with two videos to calculate information about the meteor.
They determined that the approximately 220-pound rock traveled through the sky Monday night at 33,500 mph, causing a sonic boom. A NASA weather satellite helped the agency confirm it was brighter than Venus in the sky, making it a fireball.
Bill Cooke, of the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office in Huntsville, Alabama, says it broke into pieces 12 miles above the ground.
Florida
Hunter bit by gator, accepted he’d die
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hours after an alligator bit James Boyce on the leg deep inside a swamp and he was airlifted to a hospital, the avid hunter had resigned himself to dying.
He made his goodbyes with his wife, Terisa. They had tightened their belts around his thigh as a tourniquet, but he was bleeding heavily and going in and out of consciousness as they waited for a rescue crew to find them in a swampy wilderness area north of West Palm Beach.
The couple had been hunting deer in the rain Saturday when the 10-foot gator suddenly lunged at Boyce, chomping down on his right leg, below the knee. It wouldn’t let go. Boyce said he and the gator made eye contact. “He’s looking at me and starts pulling me back, dragging me,” Boyce said.
Boyce picked up his shotgun and repeatedly smashed the gator in the face until it let go. But it came back, snapping its jaws onto his ankle and boot this time. Boyce said he wanted to shoot it, but was afraid he’d blow his foot off. As he took aim, the gator backed off. Then the waiting began, nearly three hours until the helicopter showed up.
Rapper Kodak Black gets prison sentence
MIAMI — Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert in May.
Black, 22, admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.
Black was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, although he has not been charged in that case.
Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states that remain pending. He has had several previous arrests.
Connecticut
Proud Boys member feared ‘far-left’ attacks
A Connecticut police officer who belonged to a far-right group accused a civil rights activist who had complained to his department of trying to “silence conservative voices,” according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
In his letter, addressed to East Hampton’s police chief, officer Kevin Wilcox said he was a dues-paying Proud Boys member for about eight months. But he said he quit the group because he suspected its members would be attacked by “far-left political organizations” and labeled as bigots due to their “love” for President Trump.
Wire reports