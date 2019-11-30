New Jersey
Sex abuse limits eased; lawsuit wave expected
NEWARK — The loosening of limits on sexual abuse claims in New Jersey is expected to create a tectonic shift in the way those lawsuits are brought, giving hope to victims who have long suffered in silence and exposing a broader spectrum of institutions to potential liability.
A law passed last spring goes into effect Sunday and allows child victims to sue until they turn 55, or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The limit was two years before the new law.
Oklahoma
Officer’s Starbucks cups had ‘PIG’ on them
GLENPOOL — An Oklahoma police chief says an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that the word “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels.
The officer notified Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager. O’Mara said they offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photo. It has since gone viral.
The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying it was a joke.
However, Starbucks said the worker who wrote the offending word on the cup “used poor judgment and is no longer a partner” after the violation of company policy.
California
PG&E says blackouts have limited fires
SACRAMENTO — The nation’s largest utility said Friday its distribution lines haven’t sparked any major wildfires since it began shutting off power to Northern California customers during periods of high fire risk.
However, Pacific Gas & Electric is not ruling out the possibility that failed transmission equipment may have started a fire north of San Francisco that damaged or destroyed more than 400 structures.
Authorities have not determined what sparked that blaze last month in Sonoma County, but the utility has said it had a problem at a transmission tower near the site where the fire started. PG&E said in a court filing Friday that it is not aware of similar vulnerable equipment elsewhere.
Ohio
Ten animals killed in fire at wildlife park
PORT CLINTON — At least 10 animals have died in a fire that erupted at an Ohio wildlife park, officials said.
The blaze began Thursday evening at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead, fire officials said.
Wire reports