Around the nation

Massachusetts
Sen. Warren’s oldest brother dies of virus
BOSTON — The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus, the Massachusetts senator said Thursday.
The former Democratic presidential candidate said her brother died Tuesday evening. He spent his career in the military after joining the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and was “charming and funny, a natural leader,” Warren tweeted.
“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother,” she said.
The Boston Globe reported that Reed, 86, died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus.
New York
Rolling Stones revisit, release their new song
NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times.
The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town” on Thursday.
Frontman Mick Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown, and the band decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”
Prisoner freed because of virus dies by suicide
NEW YORK — A man who was arrested for carrying gasoline and lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York died by suicide after he was released from a secure psychiatric hospital where the coronavirus was spreading, his lawyer said.
Marc Lamparello, a 38-year-old former college professor, died April 17, attorney Christopher DiLorenzo said Thursday.
Lamparello had been released from the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, New York, last month.
His death illustrates one potential risk of an ongoing campaign to release prisoners in order to protect them from the virus — some inmates have mental health problems and won’t necessarily receive services outside prison walls.
Maryland
Insect population on Earth shrinks
KENSINGTON — The world has lost more than one quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big-picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing but more nuanced problem than earlier research.
From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1% a year, with lots of variation from place to place, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science.
That’s a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears of a so-called insect apocalypse. But it still adds up to something “awfully alarming,” said entomologist Roel van Klink of the German Centre for Integrative Biology, the study’s lead author.
Insect declines are worst in North America, especially the Midwestern United States, and in parts of Europe, but the drop appears to be leveling off in the U.S. in recent years, said the study that pulled together earlier research on more than 10,000 species with data from 1,676 locations.
Wire reports
