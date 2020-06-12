Around the nation

Florida
Head of police union resigns over FB post
VIERA — The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida’s Space Coast has resigned after being told he would be fired following an internal investigation over a social media post that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday that Lt. Bert Gamin was no longer with the agency.
The message posted last weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, “Hey Buffalo 57 … and Atlanta 6 … we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences … Plus … we got your back!”
The post ended with the hashtags “lawandorderflorida” and “movetowhereyouare.”
In Atlanta, four officers were fired after video showed them using stun guns on two college students pulled from a car that was in traffic during a large protest. The four fired officers and two others face criminal charges stemming from the incident.
California
Wine tasting rooms slated for reopening
SAN DIEGO — California wineries started uncorking their bottles and welcoming people back to their tasting rooms Friday as the state’s $145 billion tourism industry gears up with hotels, zoos, museums and aquariums also allowed to reopen.
With COVID-19 cases in the state still growing, the tourism industry is trying to balance how to implement safety measures to control a pandemic without ruining the fun.
Hotels will limit people lounging by pools and nix breakfast buffets for now.
There will be no double-decker safari buses packed with tourists rolling through the San Diego Zoo, nor animal shows that draw crowds.
The zoo instead is using its buses to hold moving shows that will glide past people standing on green circles to keep them 6 feet apart.
Every visitor over the age of 2 will be required to wear face coverings.
Wine tasting rooms also are encouraging masks and making room for physical distancing.
Rhode Island
State under pressure to alter official name
PROVIDENCE — The smallest U.S. state has the longest name, and it’s not sitting well with some in the George Floyd era.
Officially, Rhode Island was incorporated as The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations when it declared statehood in 1790.
Now, opponents have revived an effort to lop off the plantations reference, saying it evokes the legacy of slavery. An online petition aims to ask the state to shorten the name to just Rhode Island, a nonbinding campaign intended to generate momentum toward an eventual ballot question this November.
Wire reports
