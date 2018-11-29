Alabama
Suspect is arrested in Ala. mall shooting
HOOVER — Authorities arrested a suspect in a Thanksgiving shooting that spread panic at Alabama’s largest shopping mall Thursday, but protesters said they would continue demonstrations over the police killing of another black man who was initially believed to be the shooter.
Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, of Bessemer was captured in Georgia at a relative’s home south of Atlanta, authorities said. He was jailed awaiting a hearing to be sent back to Alabama.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brown was charged in the shooting of Brian Xavier Wilson, 18, of Birmingham, who was wounded at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover on Thanksgiving night.
New York
‘Stop this chaos now,’ Weinstein lawyer urges
NEW YORK — In the latest push to have Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case thrown out, the movie producer’s lawyer said Thursday that a woman accusing him of a 2013 rape pressured a friend to corroborate her account, but that the friend wouldn’t “make up a story.”
The friend told defense investigators that Weinstein and the rape accuser had been “hooking up” consensually for a long time and that she never heard the accuser say anything bad about him until last year, lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in a court filing. The friend was not identified in court papers.
Weinstein’s side also believes police set up a phone call between the film producer and one of his accusers shortly before his arrest, but the operation failed to produce incriminating evidence.
“The only reasonably prudent decision would be to stop this chaos now,” Brafman wrote, urging Judge James Burke to dismiss the case at a Dec. 20 court hearing.
‘Roma’ named best film by NY film critics
NEW YORK — In what may be the just the first of many such sweeps, Alfonso Cuaron’s masterful, memory-drenched drama “Roma” dominated the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Thursday, winning best film, best director and best cinematography.
The overwhelming show of support for “Roma” by the critics group wasn’t a surprise. Cuaron’s film has been hailed as a masterpiece since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It’s widely expected to contend for best picture, among other categories, at the Academy Awards, and Netflix has put its full weight behind an awards campaign. Cuaron made the black-and-white 1970s-set film based on his own upbringing in Mexico City, serving as his own cinematographer.
The critics voted Ethan Hawke best actor for Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” and named Schrader’s script best screenplay. Those wins provided yet another boost to Schrader’s anguished tale of a doubt-riddled pastor (Hawke), which took the same awards at Monday’s Gotham Awards.
Best actress went to Regina Hall, star of Andrew Bujalski’s indie comedy “Support the Girls,” about the waitress staff of a Texas sports bar. Hall bested the likes of Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) and Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”).
California
Mom: Airline agent mocked ‘Abcde’ name
SANTA ANA — A woman says a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked her 5-year-old daughter’s ‘Abcde’ name when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.
KABC-TV reported late Wednesday that Traci Redford accused a gate agent at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter’s name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.
The girl’s name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced “AHB-sih-dee.”
Maine
Defrocked priest gets another conviction
ALFRED — A defrocked Roman Catholic priest who was a central figure in the clergy abuse scandal that rocked the Archdiocese of Boston was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing another boy.
Ronald Paquin, who was released from prison in 2015, was convicted of assaulting a boy in the 1980s in Kennebunkport, Maine.
The victim, now an adult, told reporters after the verdict that Paquin was “pure evil,” thanking jurors for doing “the right thing.”
Wire reports