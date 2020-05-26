Around the nation

District of Columbia
Twitter flags pair of Trump tweets
For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Trump’s tweets with a fact-check warning.
On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
The move comes after years in which Twitter has declined to apply its community guidelines and other rules of the road to the 45th U.S. president. This may represent a turning point for Twitter in its treatment of Trump. The warning labels suggest the president has crossed a line that the company was not willing to move for him.
Pence aide recovers from coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence’s chief spokeswoman said Tuesday that she has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work.
President Trump confirmed on May 8 that Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus.
Miller said in a tweet that she has returned to work after undergoing “three NEGATIVE COVID tests.” Miller, who is married to Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, also said she is pregnant.
Pennsylvania
New parent charged in admissions case
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribing Georgetown University’s former tennis coach $50,000 to get his daughter admitted as a fake athletic recruit.
Robert Repella, 61, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
“My family, and most importantly, my daughter, knew nothing about this,” Repella said in a statement.
Florida
Weather looks good for SpaceX launch
CAPE CANAVERAL — With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to make history Wednesday — liftoff at 1:33 p.m. Tucson time — riding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.
Wire reports
