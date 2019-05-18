California
Van passenger impaled by tripod on freeway
SACRAMENTO — Authorities say somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.
The driver of the van, Tim Page, told KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 on Thursday morning when the tripod smashed through the glass. He said it went through his passenger’s lung and popped out.
The man survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder.
Stormy Daniels agrees to dismiss her lawsuit
LOS ANGELES — Porn actress Stormy Daniels has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that accused her former lawyer of colluding with President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to have her deny having an affair with Trump.
A notice to the court on Thursday indicated that Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — reached an agreement in principle with Cohen to settle the claims and a final agreement with her ex-lawyer, Keith Davidson.
Davidson said the settlement is a “walk-away” and that no money will be exchanged.
The lawsuit accused him of being a “puppet” for Trump and secretly working with Cohen to have Daniels appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump. The interview never took place.
More ships slow down to avoid killing whales
SAN FRANCISCO — A growing number of shipping companies are slowing down as they approach San Francisco and other California ports so they are less likely to injure or kill whales.
Marine experts say four of the 10 gray whales found dead near San Francisco this year were killed by ships, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.
When the campaign started about six years ago, only 17% of incoming ships were slowing down, said Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary superintendent Maria Brown. Now 45% are throttling down by half, to 10 knots.
There are no speed limits at sea, so vessels can zip along as fast as they want, usually 20 knots, or about 23 mph. The large vessels often travel through national marine sanctuaries to get to their destination ports.
Texas
Tornadoes touch down, cause damage, injuries
DALLAS — A spate of tornadoes raked across the Southern Plains, leaving damage and causing a few injuries, and parts of the region were bracing for more severe thunderstorms and possible flooding.
Tornadoes touched down Friday in Kansas and rural parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees and powerlines, and damaging some homes and farm buildings, according to the National Weather Service. More twisters destroyed at least two homes in southwestern Oklahoma early Saturday.
In Abilene, Texas, strong winds prompted the evacuation of a nursing home and left numerous homes and businesses damaged, according to the Abilene Reporter-News.
New York
Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square
NEW YORK — Firefighters responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square on Saturday.
Flames started shooting out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Fire Department said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.
Wire reports