Around the nation

California
FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing
LOS ANGELES — A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Wednesday with sparks flying as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway.
One of the two crew members aboard was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury reportedly sustained while exiting the aircraft, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman.
The crew of FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767, could not extend the left main landing gear before touching down around 4:50 a.m. after a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will investigate.
FedEx said in a statement said that company officials “are working with investigators to fully understand the matter.”
Texas
Firefighters fight large blaze at factory
GRAND PRAIRIE — A massive daylong fire at a Dallas-area plastics factory Wednesday that sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas before fire crews could tame it has been contained, fire officials said.
There were no reports of injuries from the midnight Tuesday blaze at the Poly-America complex in Grand Prairie, authorities said. No evacuations were ordered, but people with underlying health conditions were asked to avoid the area.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Grand Prairie officials are continually checking air quality conditions, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, urging area residents to heed local officials’ advisories and warnings.
Fire officials had initially thought the fire would burn into Thursday. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, though, city officials posted a statement that the flames had been contained and that the fire was expected to be extinguished Wednesday night.
Missouri
Doc loses license for amputating toe on porch
JEFFERSON CITY — A western Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient’s gangrenous toe on the porch of his rural office that doubled as a machine shed.
The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts revoked John Ure’s physician and surgeon license in June, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
Ure, 73, had been practicing in Deepwater, located about halfway between Springfield and Kansas City. Documents filed by the board said Ure performed the amputation in May 2016 on the porch of his office, which doubled as a machine shed and lacked running water and restrooms.
Reached Wednesday, the 73-year-old Ure called the board’s action “a travesty of justice,” and said state officials seemed intent of stripping him of his medical practice. He explained that the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.
Rhode Island
‘Calamari comeback’: DNC video gets big buzz
WARWICK — There goes Rhode Island again — always finding a way to get its tiny tentacles onto the national stage.
In a made-for-memes moment sandwiched between other states’ calls to fight poverty and end racial injustice, a lawmaker and a restaurateur with a heaping plate of sauteed squid stood on a beach and proclaimed Rhode Island the “calamari comeback state” at the virtual Democratic National Convention.
The 30-second spot, aired Tuesday night during the convention’s roll call as Rhode Island’s Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president, was an instant social media sensation. “Rhode Island” trended for hours overnight on Twitter. Americans, including some Rhode Islanders, didn’t seem to know quite what to make of the calamari cameo.
“My new home state of Rhode Island is trending over calamari, and I have never been more hungry and confused at the same time,” tweeted Andrew Wortman, a volunteer firefighter and political activist.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!