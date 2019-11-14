District of Columbia
Pelosi says agreement on NAFTA ‘imminent’
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants to see Congress pass President Trump’s revamped North American free trade deal this year.
In a news conference Thursday, the California Democrat said an agreement on the pact is “imminent.”
The United States, Mexico and Canada last year agreed to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new version designed to encourage more investment in factories and jobs in the U.S.
But the so-called U.S.- Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, needs congressional approval.
Trump to high court: keep my tax returns safe
WASHINGTON — President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns, in a test of the president’s ability to defy investigations.
The filing Thursday sets the stage for a high court showdown over the tax returns Trump has refused to release, unlike every other modern president. The justices also could weigh in more broadly on Trump’s claim that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted or investigated for crimes.
The subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney is seeking Trump’s tax returns back to 2011 from his accounting firm as part of a criminal investigation. Trump’s lawyers say a criminal probe of the president at the state or local level is unconstitutional and unprecedented in American history.
“Allowing the sitting president to be targeted for criminal investigation — and to be subpoenaed on that basis— would, like an indictment itself, distract him from the numerous and important duties of his office, intrude on and impair Executive Branch operations, and stigmatize the presidency,” said the brief signed by Jay Sekulow.
Georgia
Carter ‘up, walking’ after brain surgery
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was already “up and walking” just a day after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls, his pastor said.
The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter, 95, in an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.
“His spirits are good, and he is up and walking,” Lowden told reporters.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface. She said he would remain hospitalized under observation. It’s unclear when he’ll be released.
Gulf Coast
Plan would protect 21 coral hot spots
A plan to protect corals in the Gulf of Mexico is close to becoming a law, drawing cheers from environmental groups who believe leaving the corals alone would help vulnerable ocean ecosystems to grow.
The plan would create 21 protected areas off the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. Thirteen of the areas would carry new commercial fishing restrictions, and that has attracted the attention of fishing groups, who want the government to take a cautious approach.
Pew Charitable Trusts has characterized the plan as a way to protect nearly 500 square miles of slow-growing coral “hot spots.” The proposal would prohibit gear such as bottom trawls and dredges that can disrupt the corals.
Florida
Sheriff: Ex-Marine killed parents, 2 dogs
CRESTVIEW — Authorities say a 30-year-old ex-Marine walked into a Florida police station and confessed to fatally shooting his parents and two dogs.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said Jacob Daniel Price wore a bloody shirt when he arrived at the Crestview Police Department early Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 51-year-old Jolene Price and 56-year-old Robert Price in the home’s master bedroom. An arrest report says they were shot in the head.
New York
Disney Plus adds racism disclaimers
NEW YORK — Disney’s new streaming service has added a disclaimer to “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes, underscoring a challenge media companies face when they resurrect older movies in modern times.
The move comes as Disney Plus seems to be an instant hit. It attracted 10 million subscribers in just one day. The disclaimer reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
Maryland
Popeyes stabbing suspect is arrested
UPPER MARLBORO — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Maryland has been arrested.
A tweet Thursday morning from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of 30-year-old Ricoh McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis.
Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.
