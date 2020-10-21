Around the nation

Maryland
Threats against Biden,
Harris result in charges
BALTIMORE — A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.
James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter, a U.S. Secret Service agent said in an affidavit.
Reed was in state custody when a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court in Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release.
District of Columbia
Wray threads needle on controversial issues
WASHINGTON — Less than four years into his 10-year term, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s future in the job is decidedly uncertain heading into the presidential election. Oddly, he may be more likely to stay in office if the president who appointed him loses than if he wins.
President Trump has been escalating his rhetoric against Wray, angry over his public statements on issues like antifa, voting fraud and Russian election interference. He has declined to give Wray a public vote of confidence. His eldest son tweeted last week that Wray is working to “protect corrupt Democrats.”
With Washington abuzz about his possible dismissal, Wray and the FBI have engaged in a delicate balancing act as they address hot-button issues. He has sought to defend the FBI’s independence and its integrity even as it puts him at odds with Trump and his allies.
New York
Trump displeased with ‘60 Minutes’
NEW YORK — President Trump posted video of “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl appearing maskless after interviewing him Tuesday — then threatened to scoop CBS by airing their recent interview ahead of schedule.
“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” the president tweeted. “Much more to come.”
Trump sat down for an interview with the veteran newswoman Tuesday but grew frustrated with her line of questioning and put an end to their chat, according to a report in The New York Times.
Trump and Stahl reportedly spent 45 minutes together before the president pulled the plug on a plan for the pair to continue their conversation while strolling about the White House with Vice President Mike Pence. The interview had already run longer than the president’s team anticipated, according to that report.
Midwest
Biden trying to learn from Clinton’s failures
Joe Biden has visited Wisconsin just twice as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. That’s still two more times than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
Even in a national political environment fundamentally altered by the coronavirus pandemic, the former vice president has paid far more attention to swing-voting Wisconsin and its pivotal neighbor Michigan than Clinton did during a campaign with no public health crisis or concerns about mass gatherings.
“When you don’t come and ask people for their vote, they feel like it doesn’t matter,” said Karen Finney, a Clinton adviser who in retrospect says Clinton’s campaign was more concerned with modeling voter behavior than reaching voters.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!