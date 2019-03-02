Virginia
Trump club accused of cutting down trees
STERLING — County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river.
Officials in Loudoun County told news outlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken.
Potomac Riverkeepers, an environmental group, said it received complaints about the dumped trees. Environmentalists say cutting the trees can contribute to shoreline erosion and that the dumped trees create a safety hazard for recreational users of the river.
The Trump Organization did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday. The golf club faced criticism in 2010 after it cleared hundreds of trees to improve members’ view of the river.
Ohio
Man returns stolen magazine 50 years later
CLEVELAND — An Ohio library said a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a kid and sent $100 to cover late fees.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.
The library caps late fees at $100. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.
Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.
California
‘Sanford and Son’ actor Nathaniel Taylor dies
Nathaniel Taylor, the actor best known as Rollo Lawson, the street-smart best friend of the son on the 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son,” has died.
Taylor died Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart attack, his son Kaedi Taylor said Saturday. The elder Taylor was 80.
Taylor’s character, Rollo, was the sidekick to Lamont Sanford, played by actor Demond Wilson, and often drew the skepticism of TV patriarch Fred Sanford, who thought Rollo was a bad influence on Lamont because he’d spent time in jail. Rollo dressed in colorful suits and hats and called Fred — played by actor and comedian Redd Foxx — “Pops.”
Taylor went on to act in other shows and movies, later opening a performing arts studio for young actors. But his son said Taylor never tired of people recognizing him as Rollo.
Pennsylvania
Bus driver facing DUI, endangerment charges
BATH — An eastern Pennsylvania school bus driver is facing charges after police allege she drove erratically while under the influence of alcohol with 26 juveniles aboard, then abandoned them and the bus at a gas station.
State police in Bethlehem said Lori Ann Mankos, 44, of Walnutport is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, and careless and reckless driving.
Mankos was transporting 26 students for the Northampton Area School District on Friday but was alleged to have been driving erratically while under the influence, police said. She eventually parked at a Sunoco station, handed the keys to a gas station employee and walked away from the scene.
The bus and 26 juveniles were left unattended until school officials, Moore Township police and state police arrived. Mankos was later arrested at her home.
New Jersey
Taxiing plane strikes wing of second plane
NEWARK — Authorities say a plane taxiing at Newark Liberty Airport struck the wing of another plane, but no one was injured.
The airport said in a message on Twitter that the Southwest Airlines plane was taxiing shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday when it struck wings with a parked airliner at the airport’s Terminal A gate.
The airport said there were no injuries, and passengers were to be rebooked.
News 12 New Jersey reported that Southwest Airlines Flight 6 bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, began to taxi following deicing when its left wing grazed a parked plane . An airline representative said both planes were taken out of service for review.
Michigan
Subaru issues recall of 1.3M vehicles in US
DETROIT — Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly.
The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Foresters, 2008 through 2016 Imprezas and 2013 through 2017 Crosstreks. The recall is being done worldwide, but information about the number of vehicles affected and the models wasn’t available Saturday.
Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working, but brakes still function.
The automaker says the problem doesn’t happen very often. It has only 33 reports in the U.S.
