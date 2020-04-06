Around the nation

District of Columbia
Pelosi seeking at least $1T for next virus bill
WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling House Democrats another $1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package.
Pelosi told Democrats on a Monday afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the call.
Congress is considering more aid after passing a sweeping $2.2 trillion health-care and economic package last month, the largest of its kind in U.S. history.
Former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen joined the private call and warned Democrats the economic fallout will depend on the public health response to the pandemic, the person said.
Wisconsin
Court rules Tuesday’s primary can proceed
MADISON — Voters in Wisconsin will likely face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ordered the election back on, hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing it for two months. That was part of a last-ditch effort by Evers to stop in-person voting Tuesday out of concerns about putting poll workers and voters at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
The court ruled 4-2, with four conservatives in support and two liberals against, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Evers had previously opposed moving the election and said he didn’t have the authority to shift the timing unilaterally. But he changed course Monday, ordering a delay of in-person voting until June 9.
Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a plan to extend absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring primary by six days because of the coronavirus.
Florida
This week’s supermoon, biggest, brightest of year
CAPE CANAVERAL — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.
Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.
NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it’s outside or through a living room window.
NASA scientist Noah Petro said the important thing is to stay safe while moon-gazing during the pandemic.
New York
Honor Blackman of Bond fame dies at 94
NEW YORK — Honor Blackman, the British actress who took James Bond’s breath away as Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and who starred as the leather-clad, judo-flipping Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” has died. She was 94.
Blackman’s family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, in southeastern England.
The honey-voiced Blackman first became a household name in the 1960s spy TV series “The Avengers.” She joined the show in the second season as Cathy Gale, the leather-wearing anthropologist with martial arts skills. Blackman departed the show for Bond before “The Avengers” was exported to America, but her performance solving cases opposite Patrick Macnee caught the eye of Bond producer, Albert R. Broccoli. She and Macnee also recorded the hit song, “Kinky Boots,” together.
Wire reports
