Around the nation

Georgia
School openings going well, governor asserts
ATLANTA — The governor said Monday that the reopening of some of the state’s schools amid the coronavirus outbreak has gone well — except for the widely shared photos of students crowded together without masks.
Democrats strongly pushed back against the assessment that school reopenings were proceeding safely.
Widely shared photos showed students standing shoulder to shoulder in crowded hallways at North Paulding High School northwest of Atlanta and squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos at two high schools in nearby Cherokee County. None wore masks.
North Paulding officials later announced that six students and three staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday while the building is disinfected.
Oregon
Black Lives activist freed, won’t be charged
PORTLAND — A Black woman who became a leading activist in the Black Lives Matter movement after she was assaulted by a white supremacist three years ago won’t be charged after her arrest early Monday fueled anger among protest leaders in Portland, Oregon, authorities said,
Demetria Hester, 46, was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer during the protest that began Sunday night. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office later said Hester would not be prosecuted but offered no further details.
Wire reports
