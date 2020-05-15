Around the nation

Nevada
Damaged highway reopens after quake
LAS VEGAS — The cracked main highway between Las Vegas and Reno reopened Friday, 10 hours after a pre-dawn magnitude 6.5 earthquake that a researcher called the largest to strike the remote area of western Nevada in 65 years.
No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m. People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt shaking.
Lights swayed at the governor’s mansion in Carson City, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak told reporters. “It woke me up, so it definitely had an impact,” he said.
Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 before crews repaired them about 35 miles west of Tonopah. A detour to State Route 360 had added more than 20 miles to motorists’ trips.
Florida
Pilot safe after plane crashes in training
PENSACOLA — An F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight Friday morning and the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft, Eglin Air Force Base officials said.
The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base, which is east of Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle.
It was about 12 miles northeast of the base when it crashed, the Air Force said in news release.
The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition. The pilot’s name was not immediately released.
Colorado
Man recently paroled suspected in murder
DENVER — A man suspected of killing a woman in Denver was released from prison three weeks before the slaying due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Cornelius Haney, 40, was released April 15 under powers granted to the Colorado Department of Corrections by Gov. Jared Polis, The Denver Post reported Friday. The governor’s order aims to speed up certain releases from the prison system to lower the population amid the pandemic.
Police arrested Haney on Monday in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Heather Perry in an alley in east Denver on May 9. He had been eligible for parole since March 2017 and had a mandatory release date of Aug. 22.
“Nobody should be released simply because of COVID-19,” Polis said during a news conference Friday. “Of course the parole board is making the individual evaluations, and that’s a tough job that they do. They couldn’t have held that person much longer than they did.”
New York
New ‘Star Trek’ series set for CBS All Access
NEW YORK — CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.
It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!