New York
Man pleads not guilty in bid to get Trump post
NEW YORK — A banker who prosecutors say tried to buy himself a senior post in President Trump’s administration by making risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Thursday to a financial institution bribery charge as his lawyer said he has done nothing wrong.
Stephen M. Calk, 54, was released on $5 million bail after making a brief appearance in Manhattan federal court.
Calk, who lives in Chicago where The Federal Savings Bank is headquartered, was told by Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman to have no contact with bank employees except for his brother until prosecutors next week submit a list of individuals he cannot communicate with.
The small bank where Calk was CEO when he allegedly carried out the scheme said in a statement that Calk already had no involvement with the bank and is on a leave of absence.
High-wire walk planned across Times Square
NEW YORK — For his next trick, daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to cross New York’s Times Square — without his feet touching the ground.
ABC announced Thursday that Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross the tourist hotspot during a 1,300-foot simultaneous high-wire walk 25 stories above the ground. ABC will air the attempt during a two-hour prime-time special on June 23.
It will be Lijana Wallenda’s first high-wire walk since a 2017 accident in Florida left her and four other members of the family’s troupe seriously injured. The Times Square walk will involve unspecified safety devices, but organizers say it does not eliminate all risks.
ABC says the siblings will start from opposite ends of the wire, which will be suspended between two of Times Square’s towers, including one that is home to The New York Times.
Florida
Man who terrorized, killed 10 is executed
STARKE — A serial killer who terrorized Florida with a 1984 spree that claimed the lives of 10 women was put to death Thursday, his execution witnessed by the woman who survived one of his attacks and aided in his capture.
Inmate Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, authorities said. Long had no last words, simply closing his eyes as the procedure began, witnesses said.
The killer terrified the Tampa Bay area for eight months in 1984 as women began showing up dead, their bodies often left in gruesome poses. Most of the victims were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned.
Census: Big US cities growing at slower pace
ORLANDO — Big cities in the U.S. aren’t growing like they used to.
Most of the nation’s largest cities last year grew by a fraction of the numbers they did earlier in the decade, according to population and housing unit estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The previous growth big cities had experienced in the first half of the decade was fueled by millennials who delayed home-buying in the suburbs after the recession and stuck it out in large cities, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brooking Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.
The Census data released Thursday looked at changes in cities and towns from mid-2017 to mid-2018. The data doesn’t reflect changes in metropolitan areas comprising multiple cities, towns, suburbs and counties.
Theme park attendance hits half-billion mark
ORLANDO — Worldwide attendance at the 10 biggest operators of amusement parks increased 4% last year and crossed the half-billion-visitors mark for the first time, according to an industry report released this week.
The report by the Themed Entertainment Association and the Economics Practice at AECOM said global attendance at waterparks increased by 2.5%, and the top museums had relatively flat attendance last year.
District of Columbia
Hurricane season likely normal, forecasters say
WASHINGTON — The Atlantic hurricane season is off to another early start, but U.S. weather officials say it should be a near-normal year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday predicted nine to 15 named storms. It says four to eight of them will become hurricanes and two to four of those would become major hurricanes with 111 mph winds or higher.
Wire reports