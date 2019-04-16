California
Vehicle rollover kills Marine during training
LOS ANGELES — A special operations Marine was killed during training at Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps said Monday.
The member of the Marine Raider unit of the Special Operations Command was injured during a tactical vehicle training exercise Saturday. He was evacuated by a military aircraft but died Sunday, a Marine spokesman said. Two others were also injured during the training.
Maj. Nick Mannweiler, the spokesman, said the vehicle rolled over during the exercise. Mannweiler said the MRZR, an off-road, four-person vehicle, can hold “a decent amount of ammunition and weapons” and that rollovers are not common.
Judge seeks faster ID of separated families
SAN DIEGO — A judge said Tuesday it appeared the Trump administration could identify potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the border in much less time than the one to two years officials want to complete the work, though he was reluctant to impose a deadline.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw asked lawyers for the administration and for the American Civil Liberties Union to reach an agreement before an April 24 hearing that will include Jonathan White, a U.S. Health and Human Services Department official who led a previous effort that reunited more than 2,700 children with their families.
The Justice Department has said it will take as long as two years to review about 47,000 cases involving unaccompanied children who were taken into U.S. government custody between July 1, 2017, and June 25, 2018 — the day before Sabraw halted the general practice of splitting families and ordered that children in custody be reunited with their parents.
Florida
Owen Garriott, former astronaut, dies at 88
CAPE CANAVERAL — Former astronaut Owen Garriott, who flew on America’s first space station, Skylab, and whose son followed him into orbit, has died at age 88.
He died Monday at his home in Huntsville, Alabama, according to NASA.
“Dad had a great 88 orbits around the sun!” tweeted son Richard, a computer game developer who paid the Russians $30 million for a ride to the International Space Station in 2008.
Owen Garriott served on the second Skylab crew in 1973, spending close to 60 days in space, a record at the time. He also was part of the ninth space shuttle mission, flying aboard Columbia in 1983 and operating a ham radio for the first time from orbit.
Kentucky
Deputies: Substitute taught while drunk
GEORGETOWN — A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk.
WKYT-TV reports 32-year-old Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies say she told authorities she had four shots of vodka while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown. They say she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, yelled and cursed at the children, and had a blood alcohol content level of .317.
Scott County Schools says the teacher is no longer employed by the district in any capacity.
Wire reports