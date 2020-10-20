Around the nation

Texas
Police: Officer fatally shot, another wounded
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was killed, and a teenager and another officer were wounded Tuesday when a man opened fire on law enforcement responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said officers arrived at the apartment in southwest Houston around 8 a.m. where they met a woman who said she was moving out and needed to retrieve her belongings, but that her husband would not let her in.
About an hour and a half later, the woman’s 14-year-old son opened the apartment door, and 51-year-old Elmer Manzano came out and began shooting at the officers who returned fire, Acevedo said during a news conference.
Sgt. Harold Preston, 65, was shot multiple times, including in the head, and died at a hospital, Acevedo said. Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is in stable condition at a hospital, he said. Manzano and the teenager were also shot and are expected to survive.
New York
Bystanders pull elderly couple from sinking car
LINDENHURST, N.Y. — Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car Monday after it careened into a Long Island canal, police said.
Seven people, including two police officers, jumped into the water to save the couple in a rescue that was captured on security video.
The good Samaritans pulled 78-year-old Joseph Abitabile to safety while rescue workers broke a window to free his wife, who was unconscious in the passenger seat.
An off-duty police officer performed CPR on the woman, 76-year-old Delores Abitabile, and was able to restore her pulse and breathing, police said. The Abitabiles were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Maryland
Funeral homes offer limo rides to polls
BALTIMORE — Some voters could ride in style to the polls on Election Day courtesy of funeral home limousines offered to chauffer older residents to voting booths amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association expects to offer free rides to up to 300,000 people nationwide on Nov. 3, including in Baltimore, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles and Kansas City, according to a statement obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
Hari P. Close, the organization’s national president and owner of Hari P. Close Funeral Service in Baltimore, said funeral home directors in his city hope to transport up to 21,000 people in Baltimore alone. The program aims to serve those 55 and older, but won’t turn down any ride requests.
The initiative has helped get people to the polls in Baltimore for 25 years, and ridership peaked on election days in 2008 and 2012, Close said.
