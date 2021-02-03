Around the nation

California
San Francisco sues its own school district
SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco took a dramatic step Wednesday in its effort to get children back into public school classrooms, suing its own school district to try to force open the doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit was the first of its kind in California and possibly the country, as school systems come under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to end virtual learning. Teachers unions in many large school districts, including San Francisco, say they won’t go back to classrooms until they are vaccinated.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera, with support from Mayor London Breed, said he sued the San Francisco Unified School District and Board of Education as a last resort to salvage what’s left of the academic year. They say it’s safe to reopen schools and keeping them closed was hurting kids’ well-being.
4 hurt in explosion in LA area
LOS ANGELES — An explosion at an industrial park near Los Angeles on Tuesday injured four people, three of them critically, authorities said.
The blast was reported at 4:45 p.m. in a neighborhood of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles miles north of downtown Los Angeles. The blast site was first reported as a movie set, and there are film production facilities for rent nearby. However, authorities later described it as taking place at an industrial park.
The explosion left three men with serious burns. Matheny said they were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. A fourth man later “walked into the ER” for treatment, Matheny said. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Yosemite National Park has reopened
LOS ANGELES — Yosemite National Park has reopened — or at least part of it has.
Rangers reopened most of the park Monday, including all of Yosemite Valley. But the park’s southern entrance, Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed indefinitely, as will the Wawona, Badger Pass, Tunnel View and Mariposa Grove areas.
Anyone planning to visit the park between Feb. 8 and Feb. 28 needs to make a reservation at recreation.gov. You won’t be allowed into the park after Feb. 8 without one; this applies to pass holders too. Reservations are free, but there’s a $2 handling fee. You still pay $35 per carload to enter for seven days. Travelers with reservations at a campground or lodge don’t need to make a day-use permit.
New Jersey
122-year-old snow record may be broken
MOUNT ARLINGTON — This week’s winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm.
Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days, the National Weather Service noted Tuesday in a preliminary report. It could take months to confirm the total and the new record, though.
The snowfall report came from a trained weather observer, and officials note there’s no reason to doubt its veracity. If confirmed, it would top the record of 34 inches that fell during a blizzard Feb. 11-Feb. 14 in Cape May County in southern New Jersey in 1899.
Mount Arlington, in Morris County, is about 43 miles west of New York City.
