Around the nation

Virginia
Racial inequities linger, says report
RICHMOND — The state needs sweeping changes to its schools, housing laws, criminal-justice system and other areas of policy to remedy the legacy of centuries of government-sanctioned racial oppression, according to a new report the state released Wednesday.
It’s the latest effort of a commission empaneled by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, which began its work in 2019 with an examination of racist laws that — though long unenforced — had remained on the books.
Wednesday’s report, provided to The Associated Press ahead of its public release, concludes that the impacts of those now-purged laws have persisted in varying degrees, and it recommends dozens of policy changes to “dismantle this structure, and to address the lingering and disparate effects of Virginia’s segregationist past.”
Florida
3 Cuban castaways ate rats, coconuts
MIAMI — Two men and a woman had lost track of days as they survived on a diet of coconuts, conchs and rats for more than a month after they were cast away on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said the trio from Cuba told them their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before they were spotted and rescued.
The uninhabited island of rocky ground and palm trees and shrubs is part of an atoll of the Bahamas that is much closer to Cuba and monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard for strandings of refugees trying to reach U.S. soil.
Lt. Riley Beecher, a Coast Guard pilot, said that while on a routine mission they saw on Monday what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light green topography.
New York
Jay-Z, Go-Go’s have chance at Rock Hall
NEW YORK — Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.
Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters. Artists nominated for the first time include Blige, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.
Kathy Valentine, an original member of the Go-Go’s, thanked fans on Twitter: “The Go-Go’s are the real thing straight from the clubs of L.A. all the way to the top, self-taught and propelled. Rock on, sisters.”
Warwick was also grateful: “When God winks, he does it with flair and a surprise. I’m thrilled!”
New Jersey
Springsteen accused of driving drunk
HIGHLANDS — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.
Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.
The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park.
