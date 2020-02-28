Around the nation

Massachusetts
Two charged in attack on Spanish speakers
BOSTON — Two women were charged Friday with beating a woman and her daughter, who say they were targeted for speaking Spanish in public, prosecutors in Boston said Friday.
Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstrong, both 25 and of Revere, Massachusetts, are charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as felony counts of violating a person’s constitutional rights with bodily injury, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
The victims, who have not been publicly identified beyond their last name, Vasquez, were attacked Feb. 15 outside a subway station in the majority-Latino East Boston neighborhood. The mother, who held a news conference Monday but declined to give her first name out of concern for her daughter’s safety, said the two were walking home from dinner when the women attacked them, unprovoked.
The mother said the women shouted, “This is America,” and told them to “speak English” and “go back to your (obscenity) country” as they punched, kicked and bit them.
California
Voting changes raise concerns over primary
SAN FRANCISCO — Major changes to the way people vote have election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in a high-profile primary that was moved up from June so the state could have a bigger say in picking presidential nominees.
More than 2.7 million of a record nearly 20.7 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. California is among several states holding elections on “Super Tuesday,” and the state’s 416 delegates are a rich prize for the Democrats.
California’s primary also comes amid massive changes aimed at expanding voter participation: new voting equipment, vote centers that are replacing polling places in some counties and expanded same-day voter registration.
Colorado
Dad gets 72 years after boy found in concrete
DENVER — The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in 2018 was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday.
Leland Pankey, 40, received the maximum sentence possible after pleading guilty in January to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body in the death of Caden McWilliams.
Prosecutors dropped a murder charge under the deal, partly because authorities could not specify how the boy died.
Alabama
Women get 20 years for chaining boy, 13
PRATTVILLE — The mother and grandmother of an Alabama boy found naked and chained inside a home were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The boy’s mother, Dannielle Nicole Martin, 32, and grandmother, Vickie Seale Higgenbotham, 58, were given maximum sentences on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
An anonymous call in 2018 led Autauga County authorities to the home where the 13-year-old boy was found naked and chained to a door. He and two other children were removed the from home.
The boy’s stepfather had pleaded guilty to child abuse, a lesser charge than the women. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and almost two years of supervised probation, according to the Advertiser. Two uncles pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and got six months unsupervised probation, the newspaper reported.
New York
Buffalo diocese seeks bankruptcy protection
BUFFALO — The embattled Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, taking another major step in its effort to recover from a clergy misconduct scandal that’s been the basis for hundreds of lawsuits, Vatican intervention and the resignation of its bishop.
With its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the western New York diocese became the second in the state to file for Chapter 11 reorganization, and one of more than 20 dioceses to seek bankruptcy protection nationwide.
