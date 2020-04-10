Around the nation

Texas
2 die in 5-vehicle series of collisions
Two women were killed after a tractor-trailer smashed into several vehicles that had stopped on a Houston freeway early Friday because of previous collisions, authorities said.
Two young children were injured, as was a man who jumped off the freeway overpass to avoid the oncoming truck, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
The multiple crashes happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Houston’s North Freeway. According to the sheriff’s office, an SUV carrying a man, a woman and their children, ages 1 and 3, pulled over after the vehicle suffered a flat tire. Another car then crashed into the stopped SUV, and a woman from each vehicle stood outside on the freeway, the sheriff’s office said.
A pickup truck then swerved to avoid the vehicles and crashed into a wall, and a man from a fourth vehicle pulled over to help. Then, an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed into all of the vehicles, and also struck the two women, killing them, the sheriff’s office said.
The man from the fourth vehicle jumped about 10 to 15 feet from the overpass to avoid the truck. The sheriff’s office said he was expected to survive.
Kansas
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires
LANSING — Inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by the coronavirus rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, prison officials said Friday.
The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility, said Rebecca Witte, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Ohio
Police: Man pointed gun at Easter Bunny
MIDDLEBOURNE — A man brandished a gun and threatened a person in an Easter Bunny costume who was waving to motorists from an interstate overpass in Ohio, authorities said.
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne, The Daily Jeffersonian reported. He was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature, leading to concerns he might be infected with the coronavirus.
District of Columbia
Trump winery eligible for virus relief
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month, despite provisions in the bill that Democrats said were intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting.
Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to arrest an economic free fall is language that would the make the vineyard eligible for aid extended to growers and producers of “specialty crops,” among them grapes used to make wine.
There is no indication that any of Trump’s companies, which are currently being operated by his sons, will apply for the aid, and a company representative said Friday there were no plans to do so.
