Around the nation

Arizona
Debate in Phoenix will have no audience
Democratic front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will debate as scheduled Sunday in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak — but without a live audience.
The debate will take place at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
The Democratic National Committee said it is making the move “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.”
DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said local public health officials had advised that the debate could continue as planned.
District of Columbia
Court gives House big win over Trump
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, giving the House a significant win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration.
The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that the House Judiciary Committee’s need for the material in its investigations of President Trump outweighed the Justice Department’s interests in keeping the testimony secret.
The opinion authorizes access to information that Democrats have sought since the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation, enabling lawmakers to review previously undisclosed details from the two-year Russia probe.
Trump not going to Moscow for V-Day
U.S. President Trump will not be going to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the White House said Tuesday.
The White House confirmed that Trump has declined the Kremlin invitation to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on the 75th anniversary of World War II victory — the nation’s most important holiday.
Trump said last year he appreciated the invitation but wasn’t sure if he could go as the celebration falls “right in the middle of political season.”
Nation
Coronavirus cases up on both sides of US
Alarming clusters of the coronavirus swelled on both coasts of the U.S. on Tuesday, with 70 cases now tied to a biotech conference in Boston and infections turning up at 10 nursing homes in the hard-hit Seattle area.
Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled rallies because of worries about the virus, and New York’s governor announced he is sending the National Guard to scrub public places and deliver food in a New York City suburb that is at the center of the nation’s biggest known cluster of infections.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency as cases statewide jumped by 51 Monday to 92. Of that number, 70 are connected to a meeting held last month by biotech company Biogen .
In Oakland, California, thousands of restless passengers who have been stuck aboard a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus waited their turn to get off the vessel and go to U.S. military bases or back to their home countries for two weeks of quarantine.
Louisiana
Couple accused of stealing $1K in beer
BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana couple accused of swiping more than $1,000 worth of beer from the shelves of Target stores was arrested on theft charges Sunday, sheriff’s office records show.
The couple made six runs to two Baton Rouge Target locations less than 10 miles apart between Feb. 24 and 29, according to sheriff’s office documents .
Ashley Forbes, 32, and Matthew Forbes, 35, were captured on security cameras filling shopping baskets with cases of beer before slipping out of the stores without paying.
