Around the nation

District of Columbia
US-Mexico-Canada trade act vote planned
WASHINGTON — Republicans controlling the Senate are taking advantage of delays in President Trump’s impeachment trial to speed up a vote on a modified North American trade pact.
Thursday’s expected vote promises sweeping bipartisan support for legislation implementing the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump and many lawmakers blame for shipping U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the vote at his weekly news conference Tuesday.
The Senate vote would follow a sweeping vote in the Democratic-controlled House last month and would send the legislation to Trump for his signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a central role in modifying the pact further to assuage allies in organized labor, such as AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
Wisconsin
Appeals court stops voter rolls purge
MADISON — A Wisconsin appeals court on Tuesday put on hold an order to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter registration rolls, handing Democrats who had fought the move a victory in the battleground state.
The appeals court sided with the bipartisan state elections commission in putting the brakes on removing any voters while the court fight continues. It also put on hold a ruling from Monday in which a judge found the commission and its three Democratic members in contempt for not proceeding with removing the voters.
The orders effectively hit the pause button on the fast-moving case and means there will be no immediate change to the state’s voter registration rolls.
Florida
Police: Woman built explosive device in store
TAMPA — A woman built an explosive device inside a Walmart store in Florida, authorities said.
Emily Stallard was charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said.
A security guard at the store noticed Stallard opening unpaid items including flammable materials, projectiles and matches as she roamed through the store for more than an hour Saturday, according to an arrest report. She had a child with her in the store, police said.
The security guard called the sheriff’s office and also notified a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer who happened to be in the store at the time. The two men stopped Stallard just before she lit a wick, according to the report.
Missouri
Black prosecutors back St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — One day after St. Louis’ top prosecutor filed a federal lawsuit alleging a concerted and racist conspiracy to push her out of office, other black female prosecutors from across the U.S. defended Kim Gardner, saying they have faced the same resistance in their own communities.
Six prosecutors, already in St. Louis for a university’s panel discussion, joined a rally Tuesday at a downtown courthouse to show support for Gardner.
The St. Louis circuit attorney on Monday filed what she called an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit accusing “entrenched interests” including the city, the police union and others of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices, in part by seeking her ouster.
Wire reports