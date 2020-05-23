Around the nation

Florida
Police: Mom faked abduction, killed son
MIAMI — A Miami woman faked her son’s abduction after trying to drown him twice, with witnesses rescuing the boy from a canal the first time, and the second attempt ending in the boy’s death, officials said Saturday.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Patricia Ripley, 45, is facing attempted and premeditated murder charges and being held in jail with no bond. No attorney was listed in jail records.
The boy, Alejandro Ripley, 9, was autistic and nonverbal. He was found floating in a canal Friday.
In an interview Saturday, Fernandez Rundle said Ripley apparently tried to drown her son an hour earlier at a different canal but nearby residents heard yelling and rescued him. Then, Fernandez Rundle said, Ripley drove her son to another canal.
California
Fisherman’s Wharf warehouse in ashes
SAN FRANCISCO — A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters were searching to ensure no one was inside the building on Pier 45, San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter told reporters from the scene.
Baxter said fire investigators were trying to determine whether homeless people were inside.
“That is something of grave concern. That is why we’re actively trying to confirm if anybody saw anybody in this building,” he told KGO-TV. “We are hoping … that there is no victim.”
Michigan
Video shows beating of 75-year-old patient
DETROIT — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery after a video shared on social media showed a 75-year-old patient in the same facility being repeatedly punched in the face.
The incident occurred May 15 at the nursing home on the city’s northwest side, Detroit police said.
The 75-year-old patient was injured and taken to a hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.
The 20-year-old, who is not a long-term resident of the home, was arrested Thursday. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Saturday that it expected him to be formally charged and arraigned Sunday.
Delaware
$24B debt pushes Hertz into bankruptcy
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company’s business.
The Estero, Florida-based company’s lenders were unwilling to grant it another extension on its auto lease debt payments past a Friday deadline, triggering the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a release from the company. Hertz’s principal international operating regions and franchised locations are not included in the filing, the statement said.
By the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up more than $24 billion in debt, according to the bankruptcy filing, with only $1 billion of available cash.
Wire reports
