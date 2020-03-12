Around the nation

Florida
Princess Cruises suspends operations
MIAMI — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.
The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.
Louisiana
Pepper-spray incident to cost prison $177K
NEW ORLEANS — A private prison in northeast Louisiana must pay a total of $177,500 to five former inmates of that prison whose faces were pepper-sprayed while they were handcuffed and kneeling in 2016.
One inmate’s father said he believed each man was getting about $20,000. “I told my son I’d give him 20 grand to not sign that … and let the truth come out,” Larry Vinet said Thursday from Charleston, West Virginia.
Overall settlement terms, previously confidential, were made public Thursday under a public-records request made to the court on Tuesday by The Associated Press.
LaSalle Management LLC holds both state inmates and immigrants detained for ICE in Richwood Correctional Center, where an immigrant killed himself in October.
That suicide could have been prevented, an Associated Press investigation found. LaSalle also holds immigrants in other prisons.
District of Columbia
Trump, Irish PM skip the handshake
WASHINGTON — President Trump and Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar found themselves in an awkward moment: How do you a greet a fellow world leader in the midst of a global viral pandemic?
The two made the mutual decision upon Varadkar’s arrival Thursday for the Irish leader’s annual visit to the White House not to shake hands.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘What are we going to do?’” said Trump, acknowledging to reporters that he felt a bit odd welcoming the Irish leader without a handshake. “You know, it’s sort of a weird feeling.”
Trump, a self-described germaphobe, acknowledges that he came to accept handshakes as part of the territory that comes with being the world’s most powerful leader.
He joked during Thursday’s Oval Office meeting that India and Japan — both nations he has visited as president — are “ahead of the curve” because their cultures generally don’t involve handshakes. Trump even did a quick demonstration from his seat of the Japanese ojigi and the Indian namaste, both of which involve slight bows.
Nation
Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only
Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.
“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers.
Johnson emphasized that any closures will be temporary. The company said decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis.
The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Most are owned by the company but some — including locations in retail stores and airports — are run by licensees.
Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware.
Wire reports