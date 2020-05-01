Around the nation

California
Rural county ignores order, back in business
ALTURAS — At the Brass Rail, two neon signs were beaming “OPEN” Friday, as the town and county slowly hummed to life, the first to do so in California in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to stay home.
About a dozen customers were in the bar of the Basque restaurant — the only portion open so far — eager to be back among friends and neighbors after a six-week shutdown mandated by the Democratic governor 300 miles south in Sacramento.
Modoc County is a place that defies California stereotypes. It’s where semi-trailers carrying logs from the nearby lumber mill pass on the highway and where seven in 10 voted for Donald Trump in 2016. And its residents are putting their faith in local officials, not the state.
New York
Schools to stay closed for rest of semester
ALBANY — New York’s schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown that had been set to expire May 15. The Democratic governor said it is simply too risky to reopen when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day.
“We don’t think it’s possible to do that in a way that would keep our children and students and educators safe, so we’re going to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year, we’re going to continue the distance learning programs,” Cuomo said.
South Dakota
Some meat plants open, but there’s skepticism
SIOUX FALLS — Signs Friday that several big meatpacking plants will soon reopen might appear to support President Trump’s assertion that he had “solved their problems” in keeping grocery stores’ coolers stocked during the coronavirus crisis. But the reality isn’t likely to be so easy.
Though meatpackers have been moving to shift operations to make employees less vulnerable to coronavirus infection, they still have a workforce depleted by illness, with at least 4,900 employees nationwide infected.
Many others may be unwilling to risk entering plants that have been rife with infections. Even plants that keep the production lines moving will have to do so more slowly, renewing concerns about whether Americans can count on seeing as much meat as they’re used to.
Nation
Labrador retrievers still most popular
NEW YORK — America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and spurs so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied.
But while much is changing for people and pooches around the country, here’s something holding as steady as a dog with a favorite toy: Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year, according to American Kennel Club rankings being released Friday.
The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; French bulldogs; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers; and, for the first time, Pembroke Welsh corgis.
Wire reports
