Around the nation

Wisconsin
State GOP resists call to postpone primary
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans brushed off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call Friday to meet in special session to delay Tuesday’s presidential primary and shift to mail-only as the coronavirus sweeps across the state, saying the election should continue as planned.
Evers wanted the session to begin Saturday afternoon and for lawmakers to take up bills that would allow clerks to mail absentee ballots to voters who haven’t requested one by May 19 and give voters until May 26 to return them.
Republican legislative leaders technically must convene but are not required to take any action. The GOP already rejected a request from Evers last week to shift the election to mail-only ballots, calling it a “fantasy” so close to the election.
Slain couple knew their killer, police say
MADISON — The 18-year-old man arrested in the slayings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband is known to the family, police said Friday.
University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a prepared statement Friday that Khari Sanford has been booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Roman did not say what Sanford’s relationship was to the family or how the couple was killed.
The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found Tuesday in the university’s arboretum, which is several miles from the Madison campus.
The couple died of “homicidal violence,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.
California
‘Lean on Me’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from heart complications, his family told The Associated Press. He was 81.
The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died Monday in Los Angeles, the family’s statement said. His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health-care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.
“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family statement read. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”
Michigan
Galled by uncovered cough, bus driver dies
DETROIT — A Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger on Facebook about a coughing passenger has died from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Jason Hargrove felt ill about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21. He died Wednesday, said Glenn Tolbert, the head of the drivers union.
Hargrove, 50, posted a profanity-laced video complaining about a woman whom he said had repeatedly coughed while on his bus. The coronavirus can spread through air droplets after people cough or sneeze. The woman was not in the video.
Hargrove said, “For you to get on the bus ... and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know (we’re) in the middle of a pandemic — that lets me know that some folks don’t care.”
Wire reports
