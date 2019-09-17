North Carolina
US Army: Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
FORT BRAGG — A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.
U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin died Monday.
Griffin was from Greenbrier, Tennessee, and was a Special Forces communications sergeant .
Bymer said Griffin was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan’s Wardak Province. Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), said Griffin was a “warrior” and a “respected and loved Special Forces Soldier.”
Maine
Worker who smelled propane is called hero
FARMINGTON — A maintenance manager was credited Tuesday with saving lives by evacuating a building before an explosion that gravely injured him, while investigators began examining the rubble to determine the cause and the firefighter who died was saluted.
Larry Lord emptied the building of “at least a dozen or so employees” when the odor of propane gas was detected just minutes before the powerful blast destroyed the building and killed a firefighter, Police Chief Jack Peck said Tuesday.
“Without his quick actions, I think it would’ve been a much more horrific tragedy,” Peck told reporters.
Lisa Charles, who worked with LEAP but was not there at the time of the blast, said her colleagues told her they were taken to a safe area but that Lord went back inside before the blast occurred.
Wire reports