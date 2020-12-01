Around the nation

Puerto Rico
Huge telescope, already damaged, collapses
ARECIBO — A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed on Tuesday.
The telescope’s 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome — a structure as tall as a four-story building that houses secondary reflectors — fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 400 feet below.
The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that the Arecibo Observatory would be closed. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaged the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.
The collapse stunned many scientists who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.
Georgia
Trump campaigning, also seen as threat
ATLANTA — Some establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability to win a Senate majority and counter President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
The concerns come ahead of Trump’s planned Saturday visit to Georgia to campaign alongside Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face strong Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden’s presidency.
Republicans acknowledge Trump as the GOP’s biggest turnout driver, including in Georgia, where Biden won by fewer than 13,000 votes out of about 5 million cast.
But some Republicans worry Trump will use the platform to amplify his baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud — arguments roundly rejected in state and federal courts across the country.
Wisconsin
Trump files lawsuit challenging election
MADISON — President Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two most Democratic counties, a longshot attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s win in a battleground state he lost by nearly 20,700 votes.
Trump filed the day after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified Biden as the winner of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes. Trump asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, rather than have it start in a lower court, and order Evers to withdraw the certification.
Florida
Amazon driver rescues man from burning home
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — When an Amazon delivery driver heard screams coming from a central Florida home that was on fire Friday, he dropped his packages and ran to help.
Sean Campbell, 23, said he ripped open the front door and saw an elderly man in the kitchen who needed help getting out.
“He was in the kitchen with his walker, just standing there. I don’t think he truly knew what was going on, so I was like, ‘Sir, come on, I need to help you. Come on, let’s get out,’” he said.
Campbell said the man had a hard time moving quickly, so he had to be calm and convincing.
“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like, ‘No, we got to move. … You got to see another day,’” Campbell said.
Pennsylvania
Cosby’s conviction goes before high-level court
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s highest court questioned Tuesday whether Bill Cosby’s alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young women amounted to a signature crime pattern, given studies that show as many as half of all sexual assaults involve drugs or alcohol.
Cosby, 83, hopes to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction because the judge let prosecutors call five other accusers who said Cosby mistreated them the same way he did his victim, Andrea Constand, a former University of Arizona basketball player. The defense said their testimony prejudiced the jury against the actor and should not have been allowed.
Cosby has served more than two years of his three- to 10-year prison sentence for drugging and molesting Constand.
Rhode Island
Acclaimed art scholar Roger Mandle dies
PROVIDENCE — Roger Mandle, an internationally renowned art scholar and the former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died, RISD said Tuesday. He was 79.
Mandle died Saturday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a long battle with cancer, the school said in a statement.
A painter himself, Mandle served as president of RISD from 1993 to 2008. He was credited with helping modernize the school, one of America’s most prestigious four-year art colleges, and quadrupling its endowment to more than $400 million. He previously served as deputy director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
As a former member of the National Council on the Arts appointed by former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Mandle helped shape and guide U.S. art and design policy.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!