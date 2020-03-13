Around the nation

Florida
Miami mayor tests positive for COVID-19
MIAMI — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after he attended a Miami event with a Brazilian government official who later tested positive for the virus.
Suarez confirmed the positive test Friday morning in an interview with the Miami Herald.
Suarez said he is feeling healthy and strong, though his concern lies with those who have been in his close proximity in recent days.
He issued a statement early Friday asking those who have interacted with him to take precautions.
Pennsylvania
Officer serving warrant is killed
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home, and several people were arrested, including the fugitive being sought, officials said.
Cpl. James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the city’s Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home, and two people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer, officials said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The two wounded people were stable, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said. Their names were not released.
Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, the 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said. Elliott was not among those injured, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
New York
Opinionated composer Charles Wuorinen dies
NEW YORK — Charles Wuorinen, winner of the 1970 Pulitzer Prize in Music and composer of the operas “Brokeback Mountain” and “Haroun and the Sea of Stories,” died from injuries sustained in a fall last September. He was 81.
Wuorinen, who composed more than 270 works, died Wednesday at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, a spokeswoman said.
Known for much of his career as an admirer of the 12-tone system of composition, Wuorinen was opinionated.
“We have a world in which the instant response of the untutored becomes the sole criterion for judgment,” he told The New York Times in 1988, ahead of his 50th birthday. “A great work like a Beethoven symphony becomes like a blob of toothpaste. There is the bored orchestra. There are the indifferent audiences. They wait it through. They applaud. They leave.”
Just two years ago, he decried the awarding of that year’s Pulitzer Prize in Music to hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, telling the Times that signaled “the final disappearance of any societal interest in high culture.”
New Jersey
Megamall to close through March
American Dream, the recently opened megamall and entertainment complex in northern New Jersey, will close Monday at least for the rest of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Owners Triple Five announced Friday that while no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the mall, they are taking the step as a precaution.
American Dream is the second-largest mall in the country and third-largest in North America.
