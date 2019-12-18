Around the nation

District of Columbia
US, India make pledge to expand cooperation
WASHINGTON — The United States and India agreed Wednesday to expand defense, science and technology cooperation as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said impeachment would not distract the Trump administration on national security matters
Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper met their Indian counterparts for security talks at the State Department as the House debated impeachment charges against President Trump.
The U.S. and India are each dealing with domestic political crises: the U.S. with impeachment, India with widespread protests and violent clashes in India over a new citizenship law.
Alabama
Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South
BIRMINGHAM — At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the National Weather Service show.
Survey teams from regional weather service offices found evidence that twisters struck from western Louisiana to southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, with 10 tornadoes in Mississippi alone, according to reports issued online. Another nine touched down in Alabama, survey teams found.
Louisiana was hit by three twisters, and two struck Georgia.
The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds of as much as 160 mph. It left a path 62 miles long and as wide as 400 yards in Louisiana between the cities of DeRidder and Alexandria.
Oregon
Attacker fatally stabs one at shopping center
BEAVERTON — An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.
Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.
After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.
Michigan
Mercedes Benz will pay $13M in US penalty
DETROIT — Mercedes Benz will pay a $13 million penalty to U.S. safety regulators for a string of reporting failures involving recalled vehicles.
The German automaker agreed to the payment in a settlement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year the agency opened an investigation into recall reporting lapses by Mercedes involving more than 1.4 million vehicles.
The investigation covered allegations of recall notification letters being sent too slowly to vehicle owners as well as slow reporting of safety problems to the agency.
California
Man stuffs shrimp down pants in thefts
RIVERSIDE — A thief stuffed 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.
The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.
Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.
The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500. Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
New York
Ex-WorldCom CEO ordered out of prison
NEW YORK — A former top executive sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history was ordered freed from prison Wednesday for medical reasons.
U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni ordered the release of former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers after hearing lawyers discuss his medical condition. Ebbers was not in court, and his lawyers said he was hospitalized Wednesday.
Caproni said it fell within her discretion to order the early release after a lawyer cited severe medical problems for Ebbers, 78, and said his weight had dropped from above 200 pounds to 147.
Wire reports