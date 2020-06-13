Around the nation

Georgia
Tabulation flaw cited in mail-in ballots
Faulty software or poorly calibrated vote-tabulation scanners used to count mailed-in ballots in last week’s chaotic Georgia primary may have prevented thousands of votes from being counted, election officials say.
The issue was identified in at least four counties, DeKalb, Morgan, Clarke and Cherokee, according to officials who discovered them, including activists who have sued the state for alleged election mismanagement.
“The fact that it is in multiple counties tells me that it’s probably systemic,” said Richard DeMillo, a Georgia Tech computer scientist.
Mississippi
Confederate emblem in state flag under attack
JACKSON — The young activists who launched a protest movement after George Floyd’s death are bringing fresh energy to a long-simmering debate about the Confederate battle emblem that white supremacists embedded within the Mississippi state flag more than 125 years ago.
Anti-racism protests have toppled Confederate statues and monuments across the United States in recent days, and even NASCAR banned the display of the rebel flag. But Mississippi has been a holdout for years in displaying the emblem in the upper-left corner of its banner.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves rejects the idea of a legislative vote on erasing the symbol. If the flag is to be redesigned, “it should be the people who make that decision, not some backroom deal by a bunch of politicians in Jackson,” Reeves said this week.
Washington
Fox News takes down digitally altered photos
SEATTLE — Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that has become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice.
The Seattle Times reported Fox News’ website featured at least two photos Friday that inserted an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle, and that there were no disclaimers on how the photos were manipulated .
Wire reports
