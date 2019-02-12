New York
Official: Police detective fatally shot in New York
NEW YORK — A New York City police detective was shot and killed Tuesday night while responding to an apparent armed robbery at a cellphone store, an official briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.
A police union, the Police Benevolent Association, tweeted that a detective was killed and a sergeant was wounded in the shooting around 6:30 p.m. at a T-Mobile store in the Richmond Hill section of Queens. The sergeant’s wounds are not life threatening.
California
After blackface claims, Katy Perry shoes pulled
LOS ANGELES — Katy Perry’s fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.
The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine colors. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.
In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism.” The singer said she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were “immediately removed” from the company’s website.
North Dakota
House votes to outlaw sobriety checkpoints
BISMARCK — North Dakota’s Republican-led House has passed a measure that would outlaw sobriety checkpoints in the state.
The House voted 79-14 Tuesday to approve the bill that requires “reasonable suspicion for certain traffic stops.”
Bismarck GOP Rep. Rick Becker was the measure’s primary sponsor. He said sobriety checkpoints are ineffective and don’t act as a deterrent.
Becker said “roving saturation patrols” are more effective.
Texas
Police: Pot smokers find caged tiger in house
HOUSTON — Houston police say some people who went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.
They called the city Monday, and the major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers arrived on the scene. Authorities nicknamed the tiger “Tyson” after the movie “The Hangover.”
It is legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.
Wire reports