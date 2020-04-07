Around the nation

Georgia
Rep. Lewis backs Biden for president
ATLANTA — Civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president, giving the prospective Democratic nominee perhaps his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who back his candidacy.
“We need his voice,” the 80-year-old Lewis told reporters ahead of the campaign’s Tuesday announcement. He described the 77-year-old Biden as “a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith,” and said the former vice president would “help us regain our way as a nation.”
A 17-term Atlanta congressman, Lewis is battling pancreatic cancer but said he would “travel around America” for Biden if social distancing guidelines are eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky
Sen. Paul recovered, is volunteering at hospital
FRANKFORT — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that he has recovered from the coronavirus and has started volunteering at a hospital in his Kentucky hometown.
The Republican lawmaker tested positive for the virus in March, becoming the first case of COVID-19 in the Senate.
“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received,” Paul said Tuesday. “I have been retested, and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this.”
Paul, an eye surgeon, is volunteering at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green while the Senate is on a break amid the coronavirus outbreak. Paul worked in emergency rooms early in his career as a physician, his office said.
Texas
Court backs abortion ban during crisis
AUSTIN — A federal appeals court sided Tuesday with Texas in allowing it to ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that limits non-essential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.
A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked the ban last week. The ruling allows the ban to stay in place.
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel “non-essential” surgeries in order to free up hospital space and supplies that might be needed for coronavirus patients and doctors.
Iowa
Judge grants inmate’s request for DNA test
FORT MADISON — A judge has ordered DNA testing on a hat left at the scene of a fatal 1976 shooting that an Iowa inmate hopes will prove he has been wrongly imprisoned for decades.
Judge John Wright ordered the orange hunting cap shipped to a Virginia laboratory for testing that could show whether Gentric Hicks or someone else was responsible for the killing at a Fort Madison motel.
Scientists will seek to extract genetic material from inside the cap to create a DNA profile that could be compared to Hicks, 73. Results from the Bode Cellmark laboratory could be available in coming months.
Iowa has never had an inmate exonerated by DNA evidence.
Wire reports
